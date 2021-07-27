Nothing Ear 1 Launch Set For Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the much-awaited products - Nothing Ear 1 is all set to be unveiled today. The company is the brainchild of Carl Pei, the former OnePlus co-founder. This pair of TWS earbuds is the first product from the young tech brand Nothing and there are lots of anticipation regarding it.

Nothing Ear 1 Live Stream

The Nothing Ear 1 is slated to be unveiled today at 6:30 PM IST. The live stream will let fans who are curious to know what the company has to offer for them live as the action unfolds. After being teased for months, we can get to know the final product at the launch today.

If you want to catch the action live, then you can stay tuned to the live stream only on Unbox Therapy's YouTube channel and not on the official Nothing website or social media channels. The launch event will be followed by an unboxing of the earphones. Also, Casey Neistat is expected to make an appearance at the event.

Nothing Ear 1: What We Know

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds has created hype for their unique design featuring transparent elements and a see-through case. The earbuds appear to have bent drivers of different colors to make users differentiate between the right and left earbuds.

One of the biggest features of the Nothing Ear 1 is the active noise cancellation feature. Given that it could be priced reasonably, the inclusion of ANC is a rare aspect. Also, it includes the ability to toggle the ANC capability. Basically, users can customize the equalizer to tune the sound as per the preference of users.

Furthermore, Nothing Ear 1 appears to arrive with support for both wireless charging and fast charging. It comes with a 10-minute charge for six to eight hours of playback support, claim speculations. The earbuds could feature 36 hours of battery life sans ANC and up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC turned on.

Nothing Ear 1 Price In India

It has already been revealed that the Nothing Ear 1 will be priced at Rs. 5,999 in India. The earbuds will be available exclusively via Flipkart. As of now, there is no word regarding the sale date of the earbuds.

