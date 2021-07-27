Nothing Ear (1) To Go On Sale From August 17: Accidental Or A Planted Leak? News oi-Vivek

We are just a few hours away from the official launch of Nothing's very first product -- the Nothing Ear (1). The company has already confirmed that the earphones will cost Rs. 5,999 in India, which is cheaper than the international price.

Given the number of leaks on the tech products, brands usually keep details like pricing and the sale date to keep the audience engaged till the end of the launch event. Nothing has already confirmed the features and the pricing of the Nothing Ear (1), and now, Flipkart, the e-commerce partner of Nothing has confirmed the sale date too.

Nothing Ear (1) Sale Date

A microsite on Flipkart has confirmed that the Nothing Ear (1) will go on sale in India from August 17 at 12:00 IST. Considering the current trend, there is no information if was an accidental leak or the brand planted to improve the online engagement and to make people talk about the product.

Not just the sale date, Flipkart has also given us a first official look at the actual earbuds too. Though the brand has already teased the design of the case and the earbuds, the microsite gives us one final look at the product, before the official release.

According to the picture, Nothing Ear (1) comes with a semi-transparent design. The stem of the earbuds is transparent while the head has a white-colored matte finish. The brand has also engraved the product name on each earbud, which is something that everyone might not like.

Nothing Ear (1) Likely To Compete Against OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus along with the Nord 2 also launched its first premium TWS with active noise cancellation -- the OnePlus Buds Pro. Internationally, the OnePlus Buds Pro costs a bit more than the Nothing Ear (1). However, the product is likely to cost a bit less in India.

Though Nothing has confirmed that the Ear (1) will cost Rs. 5,999 in India, the company is likely to offer some discounts, which should further reduce the price of the Nothing Ear (1) and we should also get the pricing details of the OnePlus Buds Pro post the Nothing Ear (1)'s official launch.

