OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Bold Black Color Option Launched: Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition was launched last year in two color options - Reverb Red and Bass Blue. Now, a new color called Bold Black has been added to the existing lineup. However, the buttons still come in the same red color.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Bold Black Variant Price And Availability

The new color variant of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is also listed with the same price tag of Rs. 1,999 and is already up for grabs on the company's official site and Amazon.

The e-commerce site is giving several bank offers such as a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards, up to Rs. 300 cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and there is also a no-cost EMI option.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Features

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition was launched exclusively in India. The in-ear design headphones have the 9.2mm drivers similar to the original Bullets Wireless Z. It also features noise cancellation and 100ms low-latency mode.

For battery, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition comes with Warp Charge support that offers a music playback time of up to 17 hours while the original Bullets Wireless Z delivers 20 hours of playback time on a single charge. Moreover, the neckband-style earphones feature an in-line volume and music controls.

Besides, the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition claims to give you 10 hours of playback time on a 10-minute charge. The earphones have also an IP55 rating for dust and water-resistant and support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a range of up to 33 feet. Lastly, the earphones weigh around 26 grams instead of 28 grams of the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for affordable wireless earphones then the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition can be a good choice for an asking price of Rs. 1,999. The earphones are packed with some good features like low-latency mode, Warp Charge support which are usually seen on expensive headphones. Besides, the earphones are very light in weight, making it easy to carry around.

Best Mobiles in India