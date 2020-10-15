OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition With Warp Charge Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus took the wraps off its much-awaited flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T in India yesterday. Alongside the smartphone, the company also unveiled a slew of other offerings including a power bank, a new pair of wireless earbuds, a new edition of the Bullets Wireless Z earphones, and a new color option of the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Price

Talking about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, it has been launched in two color options - Reverb Red and Bass Blue. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 and there will be limited sales starting from today via OnePlus Store app and oneplus.in. Starting from October 16, this new edition of the wireless earphones will be available via Amazon, Flipkart and the OnePlus exclusive offline stores in a limited manner. The widespread availability across online and offline channels will debut on November 2.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Details

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition features re-engineered bass for richer vocals and cleaner and deeper bass. There will be 9.2mm drivers similar to that of the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. However, the new edition comes with a battery life of 17 hours, which is relatively lower than that of the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition. And, there is a 100ms low-latency mode as compared to the 110ms latency on its predecessor.

The new offering from OnePlus comes with a neckband design with a power button on it and in-line volume and music controls. It has Quick Pair that enables a convenient and easy pairing experience for users. Also, the Quick Switch feature enables seamless switching between the paired devices.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition has a signature Magnetic Control, which lets users start the music by just separating the earbuds. Not to mention, it has an IP55 certification for water and sweat resistance.

