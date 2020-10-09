OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition To launch On October 14 Alongside OnePlus Buds Z News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has already confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus Buds Z. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed that the company will launch one more wireless earphones called the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition. Meanwhile, the renders of the OnePlus Buds Z have surfaced, suggesting its design.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Details

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass edition will offer similar features as the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The upcoming earphones will feature a neckband style design and 9.2mm dynamic drivers. In terms of battery, it will offer downgraded battery life from the standard version.

It will last up to 17 hours and the earphones are said to offer up to 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. Other features will include Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, fast charging support. As we are very close to launching, the company will share full details at the launch event.

OnePlus Buds Z Details

On the other hand, some features of the OnePlus Buds Z have already been confirmed by the company itself. In terms of design, the OnePlus Buds Z will feature a long stem along with silicone ear tips for noise cancellation. Each earbud will weigh 4.35 grams and it will be available at an affordable price than its predecessor OnePlus Buds.

It will have 10mm drivers and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. As per renders, it will come in black, white, and grey color options. The earbuds are believed to offer three hours of playtime on 10 minutes charge. Besides, it said to last up to five hours on a single charge and 20hpurs of battery with the charging case. Other features will include Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and dual microphones, Dolby Atmos.

