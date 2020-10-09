Just In
OnePlus Buds Z Renders Leak Revealing Its Design
OnePlus has already confirmed that it is gearing up to unveil a new pair of TWS earbuds at an event next week. Well, this new pair of earbuds called OnePlus Buds Z will be launched alongside the much-awaited OnePlus 8T smartphone. Now, the renders of this new pair of earbuds have been leaked online revealing its design.
Well, those at Oxygen Updater have got their hands on the renders of the alleged OnePlus Buds Z. These renders have been extracted from an APK sent by an anonymous tipster. But the APK hasn't been shared for verification.
OnePlus Buds Z Renders
The OnePlus Buds Z renders hint that the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds could feature silicone ear tips that could keep the ambient noise cancelled. The earbuds appear seem to feature a large pill-shaped case with a glossy finish. And, the earbuds are seen to be mounted sideways in the case unlike the previous generation OnePlus Buds that are mounted vertically. There appears to be an LED indicator at the front and a USB Type-C port for charging and the pairing button at the rear.
The renders of the OnePlus Buds Z are seen in three color options such as white, black, and gray. It looks like there will be support for Dolby Atmos and Dirac Audio Tuner. In terms of battery life, it looks like there will be up to 5 hours on a single charge with the earbuds and up to 20 hours with the charging case. Also, it appears to have fast charging support that can provide up to 3 hours of usage in just 10 minutes of charging. The other aspects that we know include Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphones and IP55 rating among others.
Given that OnePlus Buds have a good reception among users, we can expect it the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds to also be successful in the earbuds market segment.
