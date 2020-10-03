OnePlus Buds Z Wireless Earbuds Likely To Arrive On October 14 Alongside OnePlus 8T News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After confirming the launch date of the OnePlus 8T, the company is expected to announce a new pair of TWS earbuds. The earbuds are reportedly to make its debut as the OnePlus Buds Z on October 14. The company has started teasing the earbuds and the company's official twitter handle has shared a teaser with ''A whole new world of sound. Coming soon'' caption. The teaser image suggests its wearable product and the image shows a silicon earbud, suggesting the design of the earbuds.

Apart from this, the company has not shared any details about the upcoming earbuds. However, the earbuds are said to come under the affordable price segment, while its predecessor OnePlus Buds TWS is available in the country at Rs. 4,990. It comes with a 13.4mm driver, ENC feature. Besides, the OnePlus Buds are IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance.

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z will get all features as its predecessor. As the launch date is very close, we can expect the company will share the features on the launch day. Going with the previous information, the tipster Max J also hinted the earbuds might arrive alongside the OnePlus 8T. As per the leak, the company is also planning to launch some other products including the OnePlus smartwatch and the OnePlus power bank.

Meanwhile, the upcoming OnePlus 8T is said to be the fastest charging smartphone from OnePlus. Besides, the handset is believed to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8T is likely to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Recently, the phone visited Geekbench listing, which revealed the phone will be offered in two storage options including 128GB and 256GB. Further, it is expected to pack a 65W wrap charging and the 48MP quad lens.

