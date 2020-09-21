OnePlus Buds Z To Be Unveiled Alongside OnePlus 8T News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus forayed into the truly wireless earbuds market in July with the launch of its first such product - OnePlus Buds. Notably, this pair of wireless earbuds is priced at Rs. 4,999. Now, it looks like the company is likely prepping a cheaper version of the accessory allegedly dubbed OnePlus Buds Z. This new pair of truly wireless earbuds from OnePlus is believed to see the light of the day alongside the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus Buds Z Details

The well-known tipster Max J has taken to Twitter to share an image of the alleged upcoming OnePlus Buds Z with a waveform and a cryptic text confirming its name. Though the tipster does not share the possible launch date of this new pair of truly wireless earbuds, it is likely to be unveiled with the upcoming smartphone as hinted by the tipster. Notably, it has already been confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will be unveiled on October 14 in India.

Affordable TWS Earbuds On Cards

Talking about the launch pattern followed by OnePlus so far, the Bullets Wireless Z was launched as a relatively cheaper variant of the Bullets Wireless earphones. Going by the same pattern, the alleged OnePlus Buds Z could be the more affordable variant of the OnePlus Buds that was launched recently by the company.

In addition to this, a recent report spotted the OnePlus Buds Z branding on the OxygenOS 11 beta build. However, there is no word regarding the upcoming pair of OnePlus TWS earbuds from the company though a launch in October sounds feasible.

Talking about the mention in the OxygenOS public update, it not only confirms the existence of the unannounced public earphones but also reveals another interesting feature of OnePlus smartphones. From the same, it looks like the OnePlus smartphones will get the ability to shoot 8K videos at 960fps.

What To Expect From OnePlus Buds Z?

The OnePlus Buds comes with a 13.4mm dynamic driver, Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) and clear bass. it features a stem-design and is likely to last up to 7 hours on a single charge. Also, it comes with an additional 30 hours of usage with the charging case, IPX4 water-resistant and support fast-charging. Given that the OnePlus Buds Z will be an affordable option, we can expect to arrive with relatively toned-down specifications and features. Maybe, we can expect further details to be revealed sometime soon

