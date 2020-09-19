OnePlus 8T Likely To Launch On October 14: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors of the OnePlus 8T have been popping up on the internet for several days. The specifications of the device have already been tipped. Now, the launch date of the handset has been revealed via tipster Ishan Agarwal. The launch will take place on October 14 and he has also mentioned there may be some changes in the time. After OnePlus 8 Pro, the upcoming handset will be the second to offer a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Everything We Know So Far About OnePlus 8T

Previously, a report via PriceBaba revealed the key specifications of the OnePlus 8T. In terms of display, the handset is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is said to get its power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

There is also a rumor that the handset might pack Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. It will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 8T is expected to get two storage variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

For cameras, the OnePlus 8T might pack a quad-camera setup equipped with a flash. The camera module will include a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP portrait lens. Upfront, it is said to come with a 32MP selfie camera which will be placed in the punch-hole cutout. The power button will be placed on the left side, while the volume rocker will be on the right edge. Lastly, it is likely to offer a 4,500 mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

The design of the handset is slightly similar to the OnePlus 8. However, the OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera. As of now, there are no details regarding the price. We can expect it will be priced a little higher than the existing OnePlus 8.

