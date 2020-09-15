OnePlus 8T Complete Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 8T launch is right around the corner and multiple reports have revealed its specifications. So far, it was rumored that the OnePlus 8T and the 8T Pro would debut alongside; however, fresh reports suggest that the Chinese company might skip the Pro variant this year.

OnePlus 8T Specifications Revealed

The report comes from PriceBaba that cites OnLeaks to reveal the alleged renders and the specifications of the OnePlus 8T. The upcoming phone is believed to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The design of the T model is quite similar to that of the OnePlus 8, except for the revamped rear camera module.

While the OnePlus 8 packs a triple-camera module, vertically aligned in the center of the rear panel, the upcoming OnePlus 8T is believed to pack a quad-camera setup in an L-shaped alignment, along with a flash. Apart from this, the design is quite similar, including the placement of the buttons for power and volume controls.

Speaking of cameras, the OnePlus 8T is alleged to include a 48MP primary shooter + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP camera housed in the punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner of the screen.

Lastly, the report states the phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 865+ and run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 8T will likely launch in two variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. There is also a rumored 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus 8T: What We Think

OnePlus is working on multiple smartphones, including many in the affordable and mid-range segment. The OnePlus 8T is another flagship offering from the company that has a couple of upgrades to look forward to. That said, there's still no official confirmation from the company. We're also unsure if the Pro variant of the T series will really be skipped this year. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 8T is one of the much-awaited smartphones, especially for the OxygenOS update it ships with.

