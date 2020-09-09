OnePlus 8T Pro Could Probably Be Cancelled! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we have been coming across reports regarding an upcoming OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. The device was spotted in the latest OxygenOS 11 beta 4 build shedding light on its key specs and final design. In addition to this, the company is also speculated to be working on a slew of mid-range and budget smartphones that could be unveiled this year.

While rumors regarding the OnePlus 8T has been surfacing online from time to time, there haven't been any major reports surrounding the OnePlus 8T Pro. Even the OxygenOS 11 firmware did not reveal any word regarding the device.

No OnePlus 8T Pro!

Now, it turns out that the alleged OnePlus 8T Pro codenamed kebab 2 might not see the light of the day at all. A well-known tipster Max J has taken to Twitter to point out the same. Given the tipster's track record, we can expect it to be authentic.

What Could Be The Reason?

Notably, OnePlus came up with the Pro models only last year with the OnePlus 7 series. The same was also launched with the OnePlus 7T late last year and this year too with the OnePlus 8. While it is yet to be confirmed if the company will skip launching the OnePlus 8T Pro, it looks like there will not be any major upgrades as compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is already a good offering.

Notably, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Quad HD+ display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and more powerful specs. Also, the OnePlus 7T Pro was more or less similar and the company might not need another upgrade this soon.

What To Expect From OnePlus 8T?

Talking about the standard OnePlus 8T, it is expected to flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display, a quad-camera arrangement at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. The company is highly anticipated to bring the 8K video-recording support for the first time with the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 8T is likely to use an octa-core Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The other aspects regarding this device are yet to be known and we can expect it to see the light of the day in the coming months.

