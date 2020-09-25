OnePlus 8T Available For Pre-Orders: Should You Book? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 8T has made it to the list of most-anticipated smartphones of 2020. With its rumored fast 65W Warp Charging technology, the OnePlus 8T could be the fastest charging phone from the company. If you're looking to explore the phone, OnePlus 8T pre-order is open in India, the company announced.

OnePlus 8T Pre-Order Available

The OnePlus 8T will officially launch on October 14 at 7:30 PM in India. With just weeks ahead of the launch, the company is welcoming people to pre-order the upcoming OnePlus 8T. OnePlus confirmed via its official Twitter handle that the pre-orders for OnePlus 8T can be done with Rs. 2,000 vouchers starting today, September 25.

Should You Pre-Order OnePlus 8T?

The Oneplus 8T is certainly a flagship that's soon going to hit the smartphone market. With many premium features promised, the OnePlus 8T looks to take on the Samsung S20 FE that recently debuted. Some of the specifications confirmed reveal that the OnePlus 8T will flaunt a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T is expected to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This could be a tad bit disappointing as the SD 865+ processor is more powerful would be suitable for the flagship. Moreover, OnePlus has a reputation for using the latest and most powerful processor for its flagships. The OnePlus 8T will likely pack up to 12GB RAM and 156GB internal storage.

OnePlus 8T Pre-orders will start tomorrow for India with a Rs.2,000 voucher.#OnePlus8T pic.twitter.com/raMvMwlL7d — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) September 24, 2020

The key highlight is the large battery paired with 65W Warp Charging technology. The latest teaser also reveals that OnePlus is packing a dual-cell battery setup. Reports suggest that the fastest-charging OnePlus smartphone can fuel up to 50% in just 15 minutes.

For optics, the OnePlus 8T was spotted with a quad-camera setup on a few certification sites. It will likely flaunt a 48MP primary camera paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP depth sensor + 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the company is said to have included a 16MP lens.

Finally, the most crucial part to consider before pre-ordering the OnePlus 8T is the price tag. So far, the price of the device is still under wraps. A leaked Amazon listing revealed the price in the European market. Looking at the features and the flagship offering from the company, it could be around Rs. 60,000. The price tag could be worth the features, and if you're willing, you can pre-order the OnePlus 8T for Rs. 2,000 now.

