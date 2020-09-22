OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked Via Amazon Listing; Fastest Charging OnePlus Phone? News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently confirmed that the next flagship smartphone -- the OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14. Now, the smartphone has been briefly listed on Amazon, revealing the complete specs sheet of the device.

According to the listing, the OnePlus 8T will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is a bit disappointing, considering there exists a more powerful Snapdragon 865+ SoC and OnePlus is always known for using the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm.

Similarly, the listing also confirms that the OnePlus 8T will be a 5G capable device. The smartphone packs a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with 120Hz refresh, which is an improvement over the 90Hz refresh rate display on the OnePlus 8.

As per the Amazon listing, the smartphone will have 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and the brand is likely to use the latest standard memory modules to match with the competition.

The OnePlus 8T will have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP optically stabilized primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Just like the OnePlus 8, the 8T will also have a 16MP selfie camera.

One important feature that the company is introducing with the OnePlus 8T is the 65W fast charging. The smartphone will ship with a 65W fast charging adapter, capable of charging 50 percent of the battery in 15 minutes. The fast charging speed of the OnePlus 8T will be similar to the Oppo Find X2.

The top of the line variant listed on Amazon comes with a price tag of €699, which roughly translates to Rs. 60,000. OnePlus is known for pricing its products aggressively in India and the OnePlus 8T is expected to undercut the price of the OnePlus 8.

