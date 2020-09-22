OnePlus 8T Price In India Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Is It Worth The Expensive Price Tag? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 8T will be launching on October 14 in India, the company officially announced. Simultaneously, the OnePlus 8T will debut in other markets, including Europe and home market China. Like all OnePlus devices, the upcoming 8T will also be Amazon exclusive in the country. Ahead of the launch, the price details of the OnePlus 8T have emerged.

OnePlus 8T Price In India Revealed

The OnePlus 8T price details have been tipped for the European market. According to the leaked reports, the OnePlus 8T will ship two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, which is rumored to cost EUR 799 and EUR 899, respectively.

Based on the report, the OnePlus 8T will cost Rs. 69,199 for the base variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 77,839 for the higher variant of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The same models in the US are expected to cost $799 and $899, respectively.

You guys choose it, I will do it. So here's my "ExClUsIvE" OnePlus 8T leak in Europe:

8/128: 799€

12/256: 899€

Even though I still have some doubts but if we look at the 7T 8/128 last year was 100€ cheaper than the 7 Pro 8/128, this price leak makes some sense. Also my... https://t.co/inVnykOSin — Chun (@chunvn8888) September 21, 2020

The tipster further notes he's confident about the source and information of the leak. However, nothing can be confirmed yet and we advise readers to take it with a grain of salt. Previous reports have also noted that the company will be skipping OnePlus 8T Pro this year.

OnePlus 8T Features: What We Know So Far

The OnePlus 8T has been spotted on multiple occasions at various certification sites. Based on these reports, the OnePlus 8T is said to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone is said to draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor.

For optics, OnePlus is said to have included a quad-camera module featuring a 48MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 32MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole notch on the display. The OnePlus 8T will likely run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. A 4,500 mAh battery was spotted with a 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus 8T Price In India: What We Think

As noted, the aforementioned price details are mere speculations. But if it were true, the upcoming OnePlus 8T would be a tad bit more expensive than the OnePlus 8 Pro of the highest specifications. Considering the company is skipping the Pro variant, the new flagship is said to be quite powerful and could be worth the expensive price tag.

