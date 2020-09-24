Just In
65W Warp Charge Tech For OnePlus 8T Teased: What To Expect?
OnePlus 8T launch has been confirmed by the company and is scheduled for October 14. As usual, the company has begun teasing a couple of key highlights of the upcoming phone, including the fastest charging tech. New teasers confirm that the new phone will indeed pack the OnePlus 65W Warp Charge technology.
OnePlus 65W Fast Charge
CEO Pete Lau recently teased the OnePlus 8T's display. But everyone is curious about the fastest charging technology from the company yet. If you head over to the official landing page of the OnePlus 8T, you'll find graphics of two batteries getting fueled at the same time.
Scrolling, you'll find the 'Check it out' button, which reveals more details about the charging technology. The AR look of the OnePlus 8T shows how the dual-cell batteries are charged simultaneously. The dual-cell setup further hints at faster-charging capabilities. Although the teasers don't specify the OnePlus 65W Warp Charge tech, the OnePlus 8T would certainly be the first to ship with it.
OnePlus 8T Specifications (Expected)
The OnePlus 8T is expected to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ display. For optics, OnePlus will likely a quad-camera setup with 48MP, 16MP ultra-wide, _ 5MP macro, and a 2MP mono lens. The phone was spotted with the Snapdragon 865 processor and will likely run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.
OnePlus 65W Warp Charge Tech: What's The Efficiency?
You will find a similar dual-cell battery setup on the Oppo Find X2 series, which packs two 2,130 mAh batteries. Oppo has packed the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charge for the Find X2 series, which in turn, charges the phone in roughly 38 minutes. So far, we've seen the 30T Warp Charge technology on its flagship phones.
The 65W Warp Charge tech will surely boost the phone's performance and further reduce the time required to fuel the phone. As the first phone to appear with this technology, the OnePlus 8T is already sweeping headlines. However, its actual performance can be determined only after the phone debuts.
