OnePlus 8T Visits Geekbench Again; 12GB RAM Configuration Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8T is confirmed to debut on October 14 in India. The device has leaked numerous times online and has also visited multiple platforms online. It seems that the rumour mill isn't stopping just yet and with just a few weeks remaining for the official launch more details are surfacing. The smartphone has now visited Geekbench again but with a higher RAM configuration.

OnePlus 8T Geekbench Specifications

The OnePlus 8T has visited Geekbench with the model number OnePlus KB2000. The device earlier stopped by the benchmark website with the KB2001 model number. As per the new listing, the smartphone will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which will have eight cores and a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

The device is listed with the Kona motherboard which is associated with the Snapdragon 865 processor. The previous leaks have also hinted the same chipset. The Geekbench listing also reveals 12GB RAM configuration.

Notably, the KB2001 model number which was spotted earlier on Geekbench suggested 8GB RAM option. This indicates that the company could indeed launch the device in multiple configurations.

Now coming back to the other details, the OnePlus 8T's new online listing reiterates Android 11 OS. This is likely to be topped with a custom Oxygen OS. Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing doesn't give insight into the storage. However, we can expect the company to ship the handset with 128GB/256GB storage options.

As for the benchmark scores, the upcoming OnePlus flagship has scored 3843 points in the single-core test and 11714 points in the multi-core test. The company recently confirmed that the device will be equipped with a new 65W fast charging technology.

This will be an upgrade over the 30W fast charging tech from the previous-generation models. The device will be housing a 4,500 mAh battery unit. The pricing of this device has been a mystery and it would be interesting to see in which bucket it lands in the Indian market. Notably, the handset has already gone up for pre-registrations in the country.

