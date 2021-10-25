Just In
OnePlus Likely To Launch New Bullets Wireless Earphones Soon In India; What To Expect?
OnePlus recently unveiled the Buds Z2 TWS earbuds in China. Now, the brand is expected to bring new neckband-style wireless headphones soon in India. The exact name of the upcoming earphones is still a mystery. However, the earphones are likely to come under the Bullets Wireless lineup. As of now, there is also no official word on this.
New OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones Coming Soon
The latest development by tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus will launch new wireless Bluetooth headphones soon in the country which will come with a neckband style design. He did not mention the moniker of the upcoming headphones. Further, the launch date or timeline is yet to be revealed.
New OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones: What To Expect?
The features of the upcoming earphones are also unknown at this moment. It is expected to be an upgraded version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition earphones that were launched last year. In terms of features, we can safely assume the upcoming earphones will also offer large drivers, low-latency mode, IP rating, great battery life, music control buttons, touch control, and so on. If the brand is truly launching new earphones, we expect to get more info soon.
To recall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition was announced at Rs. 1,999; however, it is now selling for Rs. 1,799 in India. Features of the earphones include 9.2mm drivers, 100ms low-latency mode, and Quick Pair technology. For battery, the earphones are claimed to last up to 17 hours. It has a neckband design with a power button on it and in-line volume and music controls.
New OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones Expected Launch
The tipster did not reveal the exact launch date or timeline as well. We expect the new earphones could arrive alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone which is tipped to go arrive in November. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.
Features of the OnePlus 9RT include Snapdragon 888 chipset, 50MP triple rear cameras, 120Hz AMOLED display, and much more. The OnePlus 9RT price starts at RMB 3,299 (around Rs. 38,500) in China. This means the phone might cost cheaper compared to the OnePlus 9R.
