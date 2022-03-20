Just In
- 41 min ago Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Internal Testing Begins; To Launch Soon In Europe & Asia
- 2 hrs ago Weekly Roundup 11: Redmi K50, iQOO Z6 5G, Redmi K50, Huawei P50E, Galaxy A53, And More
- 5 hrs ago Apple iPhone 14 Pro Renders Leak Online Showing Alleged Design
- 6 hrs ago Realme GT Neo 3 Display Technology Explained In Detail: 1000Hz Touch Sampling Rate
Don't Miss
- News N Biren Singh to be Manipur CM again
- Sports Indonesian GP: Miguel Oliveira prevails in a wet race
- Lifestyle What Really Is Beauty Sleep? Does It Have Any Benefits For Your Skin?
- Automobiles Meet The Bloodhound: A Car That Can Break The Sound Barrier
- Movies Delnaaz Irani Opens Up About Romancing A Man On Screen For The First Time In 29 Years
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Sugar Stock For A Target Price of Rs. 579 Says HDFC Securities
- Education CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result 2022 Announced, Check CBSE Class XII Term 1 Result And Term 2 Weightage Criteria
- Travel Top Summer Honeymoon Destinations in India
Oppo Enco Air2 Launching On March 23 Alongside K10 Smartphone; Expected Price & Features In India
Oppo recently teased the arrival of the Enco Air2 TWS earbuds in India. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming earbuds. The Oppo Enco Air2 is launching on March 23 alongside the Oppo K10 smartphone. Here are expected pricing and features of the upcoming Enco Air2.
Oppo Enco Air2 India Launch On March 23
The launch event of the Oppo Enco Air2 is scheduled for at 12 PM on March 23 which is expected to be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The brand has made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming TWS earbuds on its official site which reveals design and key specs of the Oppo Enco Air2 in India.
Oppo Enco Air2 Features In India
The Oppo Enco Air2 earphones will have a similar design and features as the Chinese variant. It will be equipped with a 13.4mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm moving coils. The earbuds will also have the Oppo Blu-Ray acoustic tuner presets and two new Enco Live Tunings presets for personalized sound effects.
The earbuds will offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and come with AAC and SBC Bluetooth codec support. Other features will include touch control, Bluetooth v5.2, low latency mode, and IPX4 rating for water resistance.
Coming to the battery, the charging case of the Oppo Enco Air2 will have a 440 mAh battery unit that can be charged fully within two hours. The earbuds will offer a total playback of up to 24 hours, while each bud is said to deliver a four-hour playback on a single charge. Lastly, the official teaser confirms the earphones will be available in a white and blue color options.
Oppo Enco Air2 Expected Price In India
The pricing of the upcoming TWS earbuds is still unknown. However, the Oppo Enco Air 2 was announced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) in China. So, we expect it will come at least under Rs. 3,000 in India. It is better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for the official announcement on March 23.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040