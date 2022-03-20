Oppo Enco Air2 Launching On March 23 Alongside K10 Smartphone; Expected Price & Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo recently teased the arrival of the Enco Air2 TWS earbuds in India. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming earbuds. The Oppo Enco Air2 is launching on March 23 alongside the Oppo K10 smartphone. Here are expected pricing and features of the upcoming Enco Air2.

Oppo Enco Air2 India Launch On March 23

The launch event of the Oppo Enco Air2 is scheduled for at 12 PM on March 23 which is expected to be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The brand has made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming TWS earbuds on its official site which reveals design and key specs of the Oppo Enco Air2 in India.

Oppo Enco Air2 Features In India

The Oppo Enco Air2 earphones will have a similar design and features as the Chinese variant. It will be equipped with a 13.4mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm moving coils. The earbuds will also have the Oppo Blu-Ray acoustic tuner presets and two new Enco Live Tunings presets for personalized sound effects.

The earbuds will offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and come with AAC and SBC Bluetooth codec support. Other features will include touch control, Bluetooth v5.2, low latency mode, and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Coming to the battery, the charging case of the Oppo Enco Air2 will have a 440 mAh battery unit that can be charged fully within two hours. The earbuds will offer a total playback of up to 24 hours, while each bud is said to deliver a four-hour playback on a single charge. Lastly, the official teaser confirms the earphones will be available in a white and blue color options.

Oppo Enco Air2 Expected Price In India

The pricing of the upcoming TWS earbuds is still unknown. However, the Oppo Enco Air 2 was announced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) in China. So, we expect it will come at least under Rs. 3,000 in India. It is better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for the official announcement on March 23.

