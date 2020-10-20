Oppo Enco X Noise Cancelling Earbuds Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo Enco X, the company's latest true wireless earbuds has been announced in its home market China along with a range of smart TVs. This new pair of earbuds feature fit detection technology that reminds users to adjust the wearing position in order to get the best audio quality and noise reduction.

Oppo Enco X Specifications

The Oppo Enco X flaunts an innovative ergonomic design with different tips that ensure a perfect fit for users. It has a coaxial dual unit design featuring a 6mm front superconducting magnetic plane diaphragm unit and an 11mm triple later composite moving coil unit enduring clear audio and DBEE 3.0 Hi-Fi audio. There is a low latency of 47ms, advanced feedforward, dual-chip noise reduction, and feedback hybrid dual microphones. There is a transparency mode, which can be activated with a long press.

Detailing on its specifications, the Oppo Enco X supports Bluetooth 5.2 (LHDC, AAC, SBC) to pair with both Android and iOS devices. There are touch controls for the volume, track change, and cal control. While the dual microphones ensure active noise cancellation, the triple microphones are meant for call noise reduction.

The ultra-lightweight body measures only 4.8 grams. Notably, the earbuds have a 44mAh battery while the charging case has a 535mAh battery. The earbuds can last up to 5.5 hours of playback time without ANC and up to 4 hours with ANC. With the charging case into consideration, the Oppo Enco X1 assures to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, taking the wireless charging case into consideration. Also, there is a USB Type-C port as well. The other aspects of the Oppo Enco X include IP54 water-resistant rating,

Oppo Enco X1 Price And Availability

The Oppo Enco X1 has been launched in three color options - green, blue and black. This new pair of true wireless earbuds is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,965). This pair of earbuds is already available for orders in China and the release date for the same in the global markets remains unknown for now.

