Vivo, Oppo Budget Smartphones Offers And Discounts Up To Diwali On Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020
Are you looking forward to buy a new smartphone this festive season? Well, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is all set to debut on October 17 on account of the festival season. If you choose to buy a new smartphone at a considerable discount, then this sale will provide you with a slew of discounts.
The Amazon Prime members will get 24 hours of early access sale on October 16. During the sale, buyers will get 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase, no-cost EMI payment option, exchange discounts and much more. Also, there will be daily shopping rewards worth Rs. 5000 for the Amazon Pay UPI users.
While the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a slew of irresistible deals and discounts, there are some exciting offers for those who are interested in upgrading to a new Oppo or Vivo smartphone. Check out the offers on smartphones from Oppo and Vivo during the sale.
26% Off On Vivo Y20i
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB (Y20i) / 4GB (Y20) LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
15% Off On Vivo A52
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
16% Off On Nokia 5.3
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with 10W charging
19% Off On Vivo V19
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable with microSD
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear Camera
- Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
20% Off On Vivo Y91i
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
13% Off On Vivo Y20
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB (Y20i) / 4GB (Y20) LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
21% Off On Vivo Y30
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ "Ultra O Screen"
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Rear - 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Front - 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
15% Off On Vivo Y50
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
29% Off On Vivo V17
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
