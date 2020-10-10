Vivo, Oppo Budget Smartphones Offers And Discounts Up To Diwali On Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020

The Amazon Prime members will get 24 hours of early access sale on October 16. During the sale, buyers will get 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase, no-cost EMI payment option, exchange discounts and much more. Also, there will be daily shopping rewards worth Rs. 5000 for the Amazon Pay UPI users.

While the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a slew of irresistible deals and discounts, there are some exciting offers for those who are interested in upgrading to a new Oppo or Vivo smartphone. Check out the offers on smartphones from Oppo and Vivo during the sale.

26% Off On Vivo Y20i

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB (Y20i) / 4GB (Y20) LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

15% Off On Vivo A52

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

16% Off On Nokia 5.3

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh with 10W charging

19% Off On Vivo V19

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable with microSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear Camera

Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

20% Off On Vivo Y91i

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery

13% Off On Vivo Y20

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB (Y20i) / 4GB (Y20) LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

21% Off On Vivo Y30

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ "Ultra O Screen"

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Rear - 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Front - 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

15% Off On Vivo Y50

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP f/2.0 aperture lens

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

29% Off On Vivo V17

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs