    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Offers On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Great Indian Festival is kickstarting in a few days to offer products at a discounted pricing during this festival season. Smartphones are usually affordable on e-commerce sites like Amazon, whereas this festival season will make then even more affordable.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers On Smartphones
     

    We have selected various range of smartphones with unique factors, and here are the types of smartphones that you can buy during the 2020 edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

    5G Smartphones Starting From Rs. 27,999

    Just a few months back, one has to spend over Rs. 50,000 for a 5G smartphone. The prices have now gone down, and during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get a 5G smartphone for just Rs. 27,999.

    Big Battery 6000 mAh And More Starting From Rs. 8,490

    Want a phone that can last for an entire day or two? Then Amazon Great Indian Festival has you covered. You can now get a smartphone with up to 6,000 mAh battery for just Rs. 8,490.

    Amoled Display Smartphones Starting From Rs. 13,999
     

    Love watching movies on your phone? Then you might consider getting a phone with an AMOLED display. You can now get a smartphone with an AMOLED display for just Rs. 13,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.

    Quad Camera Smartphones Starting From Rs. 9,999

    If you are a shutterbug, then you might love a phone with a multi-camera setup, and that too for just Rs. 9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.

    Discounts On Latest Processor 720G Smartphones

    Snapdragon 720G is one of the best 4G processors from Snapdragon, and Amazon will be offering discounts on phones based on the 720G chipset during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon Smartphones Starting From Rs. 7,499

    Smartphones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets have never been this affordable. You can now get a Qualcomm chipset based smartphone for just Rs. 7,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.

    Alexa Built-In Smartphones Starting From Rs. 13,999

    Alexa is everywhere, and you can now get a smartphone with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 that comes with a built-in Alexa voice assistant during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.

    Flagship Curved Smartphones Starting From Rs. 41,999

    If you are fancy about smartphones, then you know that 2020 is about the high-end flagship smartphones with a curved display. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020, you can get a phone with a curved AMOLED display for just Rs. 41,999.

    Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
