Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched In India: Sale Starts January 22

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds have gone official alongside the Reno 5 Pro 5G. They come in Black and White color options and will go for sale starting January 22 via Flipkart, offline outlets as well. The earbuds were originally launched back in October in China for CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,000). However, the India price of the Enco X TWS has been set at Rs. 9,990.

Oppo Enco X: What Does Offer?

The Oppo Enco X comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm balanced membrane drivers in each earpiece. The pair are tuned by Dynaudio and comes with the latest DBEE 3.0 Sound System. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth 5.2. It can be connected automatically within 10 meters of your device.

The pair also support an active noise cancellation feature and there are four modes including Max Noise Cancellation Mode, Noise Cancellation Mode, and more.

For battery, there is a 44 mAh battery on the earbuds which can deliver up to 5.5 hours of music playback on a single charge with noise cancellation off and 4 hours with ANC on. The charging case has a 535 mAh battery and claims to offer up to 20 hours playback time with ANC on and 25 hours without ANC.

Further, the earbuds take 80 minutes and the charging case takes 110 minutes to fully charge the battery over the Type-C port. Moreover, the Oppo Enco X also supports wired charging and Qi wireless charging. They are also IP54-certified for dust- and water-resistance.

It also supports touch control feature for volume, control, and play or pause the track. Other features of the Oppo Enco X include LHDC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs support, low latency of 47ms, and more. Lastly, each earbud weigh only 4.8 grams and 42.5 grams for the case.

