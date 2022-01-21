Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds Leak Shows Complete Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo is one of the many smartphone brands that has ventured into other product categories including wearables, earbuds, and more. After the Enco X earbuds, it looks like Oppo is gearing up to launch an upcoming flagship audio wearable called the Oppo Enco X2. This new pair of upcoming earbuds has been leaked by a tipster revealing what we can expect from it in terms of design.

Oppo Enco X2 Leak

As per a leak by well-known tipster Ice Universe, the earbuds from Oppo could be called Oppo Enco X2. It appears to have been built alongside collaboration with Dynaudio, a Danish loudspeaker maker. This name has been indicated by the label on the charging case. Furthermore, the tipster notes that the Oppo Enco X2 could boast a smooth cobblestone appearance, which suits the classic design language of the company.

The image of the alleged Oppo Enco X2 earbuds, which was shared by the tipster shows a design that is quite similar to what we have seen on the previous generation earbuds in the Enco X series. Notably, the existing model also came with a cobblestone-looking case. It sports rubberized in-ear tips and the color of the earbuds and the case seems to be in matte black. However, we cannot consider this to be the final design of the earbuds.

For now, there is no word regarding the specifications of the Oppo Enco X2, which is the upcoming flagship earbuds. However, we can expect the same to arrive with improvements, be it in terms of sound quality, battery life or ANC capabilities.

When To Expect Oppo Enco X2?

Given that the Oppo Enco X earbuds, which is the predecessor of the rumored pair of earbuds was launched back in October 2020, we can expect the Oppo Enco X2 to arrive anytime soon in the market. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same from Oppo right now, we can expect the same to be launched sometime in February in the company's home market China. Also, a global launch of the Oppo Enco X2 could follow the official announcement but there is no clarity on the same.

