Oppo Might Launch Smartwatch At Mobile World Congress 2020: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Oppo has been very aggressive in terms of launching smartphones. And now the company is planning to foray into another segment. Oppo is reportedly working on a smartwatch, which is likely to have many features.

The upcoming smartwatch is expected to come with ECG monitoring, a tipster mentioned on Weibo. According to the tipster, it is likely to come with square shape. This is not the first time that any company who is bringing ECG feature. Earlier, companies like Apple, Amazfit Verge, and Samsung have launched their smartwatches with the same feature.

The tipster doesn't share the exact details of the launch. However, the company has earlier said that it will bring its smartwatches in the first quarter of 2020. Surprisingly, there is no confirmation on the same. But we can expect some news on that front soon, as MWC 2020 is scheduled for next month.

Apart from that, the company is expected to launch its Find X2 smartphone at MWC in February. The upcoming smartphone is likely to have a 6.5-inch OLED display and Snapdragon 865 processor. It also includes 65W fast-charging and crescent-shaped camera at the back.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch its financial services in India. The company is planning to bring a service called Oppo Kash in the country, to give a tough fight to Xiaomi and Realme. In fact, FinShell is developing Oppo's upcoming financial services. The company has developed the same for Realme.

On the other hand, the smartphone company has joined hands with IIT Hyderabad. Under this partnership, both IIT Hyderabad and Oppo will do research on the upcoming 5G network and Artificial Intelligence. "Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad is in line with our vision to enhance R&D and innovation capabilities at OPPO India," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, and Head R&D, OPPO India.

