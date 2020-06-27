Oppo TWS Earphones Design Revealed By Patent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo forayed into the truly wireless earphones category with the launch of then Enco Free late last year. Since then, the company has been churning out several impressive models in the hearables market. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to take the wraps off a new pair of truly wireless earphones in the market with a sleek in-ear design.

The upcoming Oppo accessory has been patented with the Chinese certification authority CNIPA via 91mobiles sheds light on its design. And, it is touted to be quite different from the ones that we have already seen from the company to date. The design appears to be inspired by RHA TrueConnect TWS earphones.

Upcoming Oppo TWS Design

From the patent filing, it looks like the Oppo truly wireless earbuds will feature an in-ear design and a short stem, which will stick out from the ear canal slightly. At the back, the earbuds appear to feature a slight curvature. It also seems to have a circular gold ring along with a cutout, probably for noise cancellation. Notably, noise cancellation is a feature that is seen in premium earbuds from Apple, Samsung and other brands in this segment.

The patent filing also reveals that there will be microphones on the edges and a couple of pogo pins on the charging for the stems. It reveals that the accessory from Oppo could be launched in Black but we can expect other color options as well. For now, only these details are known about the upcoming Oppo truly wireless earbuds. This is the second pair of upcoming TWS earphones patented by Oppo. The previous design hinted at the presence of a longer stem.

What We Expect From New Oppo TWS Earbuds

Though the design appears to be reminiscent to that of the Enco W51 TWS earphones launched earlier this month in the company's home market China. the major differentiating feature appears to be the short stem design on the upcoming model that has been patented.

While none of its specifications has been divulged by the patent filing, it is believed to feature active noise cancellation and deep bass as well. The other aspects to expect from the Oppo truly wireless earbuds in the making include Bluetooth 5.0, IP water resistance rating, and a long-lasting battery.

