Oppo Watch 2 Goes Official With New Processor And Improved Battery Life; Price, Features

Oppo has officially launched its second and the successor to the first smartwatch -- the Oppo Watch 2 in China. As leaks suggested, the Oppo Watch 2 does look a lot similar to the Oppo Watch, and all the changes have been made internally.

Oppo Watch 2 Specifications

The Oppo Watch 2 is now powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 platform. As per the memory, the Oppo Watch 2 offers 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, just like the original model. On the LTE model, users can directly download songs using apps like Spotify. This is also the first product to ship with ColorOS Watch 2.0.

The watch has a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with a native resolution of 402 x 476 pixels. The display on the Oppo Watch 2 is protected by the 3D glass while the frame of the watch is made using aluminum and the bottom portion of the watch is crafted from LNP Special glass fiber reinforced PC.

The watch supports eSIM, which enables users to configure the SIM card of their choice without requiring a physical SIM card. Not just that, the Oppo Watch 2 also offers connectivity features like dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0, hence, users can pair a wireless headphone with the Oppo Watch 2.

A 510 mAh battery powers the smartwatch and the company claims to offer 4 days battery life in scene-life mode, and it comes down to 2 days with heavy usage. When used in the smart battery mode, the Oppo Watch 2 can last up to 16 days on a single charge.

The watch also supports VOOC 2.0, where, the watch can offer last for a full day with just 10 minutes of charging. It does take 60 minutes to fully charge the Oppo Watch 2.

Oppo Watch 2 Pricing And Availability

The Oppo Watch 2 comes in two models, the base model (42mm) with just Bluetooth connectivity retails for 1,300 Yuan (~Rs. 14,912) while the eSIM comes in two sizes (42mm and 46mm) and costs 1,500 Yuan (~Rs. 17206) and 2,000 Yuan (~Rs. 22,941) respectively. All three models will go on sale from 6th August in China. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Oppo Watch 2 in India.

