Optoma introduces new range of Laser Projectors

Optoma ZU500TST and ZX500TST are short throw projectors with 5,000 and 5,500 lumens.

    Optoma, the company that deals with audio and video products, has announced its new range of laser projectors for the Indian market. The new series of laser printers include ZU500T, ZH500T, ZW500T, ZX500, ZU500TST, and ZX500TST.

    The company has designed the line-up for profession use. The laser projectors use DuraCore Laser Technology with IP5X certification. This allows the projectors to deliver decent images. The projectors come with 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, claims the company. The new range of projectors comes pre-loaded with the settings such as higher education, rental, staging, corporate environments, and others.

    Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, said: "Our new line of high brightness laser projectors offers a range of robust features to accommodate the various demanding requirements of multiple professional applications,". He further added that "By continuing to produce top-of-the-line, reliable projectors, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to providing the most effective, innovative solutions to the ProAV market."

    Optoma ZU500TST and ZX500TST are short throw projectors with 5,000 and 5,500 lumens. They also offer WUXGA resolution with a throw ratio of 0.79:1, and XGA with 0:82:1 respectively. Both projectors feature a 300,000:1 contrast ratio with horizontal and vertical lens shift. Along with this it also features 360-degree and 24/7 operation, and portrait mode.

    Optoma ZU500T, ZH500T, ZW500T, and ZX500 feature WUXGA resolution. The projectors offer 1080p, WXGA, and XGA resolution respectively. The projectors offer a 300,000:1 contrast ratio. The connectivity options of the projectors include HDBaseT and HDMI inputs, along with some other built-in installation features, such as horizontal and vertical lens shift, four corner correction, and 360-degree and portrait mode operation. This is suited for professional installations without much hassle.

    To recall, Optoma has recently introduced a range of 4K projectors UHD51A, UHD51, and UHD50 in the Indian market. The UHD51A is the world's first home theater projector to support Alexa. The aforementioned projectors were first unveiled at the CES 2018 tech show that took place in January, read the complete story here.

    Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
