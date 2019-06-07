Oraimo Launches Airbuds OEB-E99D Wireless Earbuds – Price, Specs And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Music has become the elixir for everyone. It has become synonymous with divinity. The millennials of today just don't want to listen to music but they want music with superior auditory experience. So keeping all this in Mind Oraimo had been researching incessantly to bring out the best version of earphones that would redefine the way music is heard.

Understanding the user's need to be musically connected all the time, Oraimo, the smart accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings announces the launch of new age wireless, trendy looking ear buds- Airbuds OEB-E99D. The oraimo Airbuds are designed to deliver a superior audio experience at an affordable price of Rs 2,999 and will be available starting today across India.

The ergonomically designed Oraimo Airbuds comes with cushioned ear tips and comfortable ear design and the HD quality sound makes it class apart. Oraimo Airbuds are impeccably engineered to deliver clear, balanced sound quality and advanced wireless connectivity to ensure true sound performance.

Secure fit coupled with the latest Bluetooth version V5.0 provides its users with hassle-free crystal clear call experience. Well, to your delight, there is no risk of signal loss which makes video watching a complete treat, with proper sync of audio and video.

These little earbuds feature a massive 50mAh powerful battery each which said to deliver 6 hours of playtime. The Oraimo earbuds are coupled with a portable charging case that boasts multiple charges. The company claims that it's is capable of delivering up to 24 hours of music playtime and 100 hours' standby.

The portable charging case is also capable of automatically charging the earbuds on the go. Oraimo Airbuds are powered with Bluetooth version V5.0, that makes pairing faster, connections more stable and increases usable wireless range for the best wireless earphones experience.

So if you are interested then you can buy the Oraimo Airbuds OEB for Rs 2,999 and it comes in a black color option. The earbuds are up for sale on Amazon India starting today.