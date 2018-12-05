Oraimo launches Atom OEP-E36 earphones in India

Oraimo accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings has announced the launch of earphones in India, Atom OEP-E36 at Rs. 899.

Puneet Gupta, Business Head, oraimo Accessories India said, "It gives us immense pleasure to present our consumers with a pair of earphones that offer rich music experience. It will allow the consumers all-day comfort through customized ear tips, along with exceptional music on-the-go. We are sure that our customers will definitely appreciate the Atom earphones, which will empower them with their favorite music at their convenience at all times."

According to a company, the new earphones delivers balanced sound for bass, mid and highs through dual layer composite driver.

The earphones are built-in with a sleek metallic design and microphone for hands-free calling. These features make the earphones not only highly portable but also perfectly suited to meet all your fashion needs.

The unique 45-degree angled design ear tips and ear adaptors are available in six sizes to ensure ultimate comfort, that you might even forget that you're wearing them. This elegant and contemporary pair of earphones can be purchased from various mobile accessories and electronics stores.

Meanwhile, the company is offering one-year replacement warranty on its power banks, Bluetooth-enabled devices (earphones and speakers), batteries, flash drives, chargers, and wearable devices, as well as a six-month replacement warranty for its data cables and earphones and lifetime replacement for its Micro SD cards.

For those who are not aware Oraimo is a smart accessories brand of TRANSSION Holdings specialised in designing, manufacturing and retailing consumer electronics products. oraimo develops smart-accessories for young people around the world, and it is available in over 20 countries and regions across Africa and Asia.