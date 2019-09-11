ENGLISH

    Pebble Launches BassX Aqua Waterproof Speaker for Rs. 1,999 In India

    By
    |

    If you are hunting for a waterproof speaker which can resist the monsoon then this article might help you. Pebble, the accessories maker has launched its latest waterproof speaker - the BassX Aqua for the Indian market. The newly launched wireless Bluetooth speaker comes with rugged design, a carry clip, and a lot more. Here are the details:

    Pebble Launches BassX Aqua Waterproof Speaker for Rs. 1,999 In India

     

    The BassX Aqua claims to withstand the rain or any knocks or bumps. According to the company, the speakers are specially designed for any type of adventure and it packs a decent sound quality.

    The speaker is portable and durable as well it comes with rugged and IPX7 waterproof. Moreover, the BassX speaker is portable enough to fit into your backpack on the go.

    Talking about the sound quality, the BassX Aqua offers 360-degree sound with bass. The speaker comes equipped with 45mm speaker drivers along with a patented bass port.

    As far as the battery is concerned, the speaker is fuelled by a 1,200 mAh built-in rechargeable battery. According to the company, it is capable of delivering up to 8 hours of continuous music playback. On the connectivity part, users can stream music via Bluetooth 4.0 with a stable connection up to 33 ft.

    Pebble Launches BassX Aqua Waterproof Speaker for Rs. 1,999 In India

    The Pebble BassX Aqua also comes with physical function buttons on it which will allow users to power up, play, volume up and down. Besides, it also has an in-built microphone, which will allow users to take hands-free calls.

     

    The BassX Aqua comes in blue and black color option, if you are interested then you can get one for yourself via Flipkart, Amazon, and company's official website pebblecart.com.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
