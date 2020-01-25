Philips Launches Bluetooth Headphones In India: Price And Features

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Philips has announced the launch of new wireless Bluetooth headphones-- TAPH805 and TAPN505. It will available be through online and offline platforms. The headphones are priced at Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 11,990, respectively.

    The newly launched headphones come with many features such as noise cancellation, Google Assistant, and five-minute rapid charging. According to the company, the TAPN505 comes with a lightweight and flexible neckband. It comes with Google Assistant, magnetic ear-tips and noise cancellation mode. Besides, you'll get 14 hours of playtime, the company claims.

    The TAPH805 sports 40mm drivers, 30 hours of playtime, touch controls, and built-in mic along with echo cancellation. Besides, you'll get soft ear-cups, multi-function button, and awareness mode. Apart from that, the company has announced the launch of three earphones in India. The ST702 true wireless earphones, the SN503 neckband style earphones, and the SH402 on-ear wireless headphones.

    These headphones are specially designed for sports and fitness-oriented people. Here Are the details.

    Philips ST702 True Wireless Earbuds: Features

    The company has launched three units and the first one is the ST702 true wireless earbuds. The newly launched earbuds were first introduced at IFA 2019. It comes with waterproof and sweatproof. It offers six hours of battery life. The buds come with fast charging support. In fact, the company claims that it offers one hour of playback time in just 15 minutes of charging.

    SH402 And SN503 Earphones: Features

    Let's talk about that Philips SH402 earphone. The newly launched earphones come with 20 hours of playback time, removable earcups, and resistant to both water and sweat. It supports fast charging and it offers two hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

    Lastly, there's the SN503 neckband style earphone. This earphone offers six hours of battery life, 6mm drivers, and it is resistant to water and sweat.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
