Exclusive: Philips To Launch 18 Smart TVs In 2020, Eyes 26% Market Share In Audio Segment

After launching seven smart TVs in India, consumer electronics major Philips is now planning to launch 18 models in the country, across all price segments. The company's business head Arun Menon shared the details of the upcoming products with Gizbot during an exclusive interaction.

Shedding light on the upcoming products, Menon revealed that the company is planning to launch 18 new models of smart TVs in 2020. And these TVs are supposed to be available for all price segments. Besides, the company will launch 25 products in the audio segment.

Apart from launching new products, the company is looking at a 26 percent market share in the audio segment. "At present, we have a 21 percent share in the audio segment, but now we are eyeing 26 market share, as we are planning to launch 25 products in 2020," Arun Menon, country business head, Philips Television, and Audio, TPV Technology informed Gizbot.

When asked about launching smartphones in India, Menon replied, "We may but not right now." Adding to that, "We have a separate team for the smartphone business." It is also interesting to know that the company is planning to increase its offline presence in the country.

Philips Introduces New Range of Audio Products In India

Philips Audio has also launched a new range of audio products in India. These newly launched products will be available on all online and offline channels by the end of this year.

The company has launched the TAPB603 Soundbar at Rs. 31,990. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and offers 300W power output. It has two HDMI inputs, one HDMI ARC out, Bluetooth, optical in/out and USB to select from. The new soundbar is priced at Rs. 31,990. Apart from that, Philips has launched Philips HTL3320 and HTL3310 at Rs. 20,990 and Rs. 18,990, respectively.

