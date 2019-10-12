ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Exclusive: Philips To Launch 18 Smart TVs In 2020, Eyes 26% Market Share In Audio Segment

    By
    |

    After launching seven smart TVs in India, consumer electronics major Philips is now planning to launch 18 models in the country, across all price segments. The company's business head Arun Menon shared the details of the upcoming products with Gizbot during an exclusive interaction.

    Exclusive: Philips To Launch 18 Smart TVs In 2020

     

    Shedding light on the upcoming products, Menon revealed that the company is planning to launch 18 new models of smart TVs in 2020. And these TVs are supposed to be available for all price segments. Besides, the company will launch 25 products in the audio segment.

    Apart from launching new products, the company is looking at a 26 percent market share in the audio segment. "At present, we have a 21 percent share in the audio segment, but now we are eyeing 26 market share, as we are planning to launch 25 products in 2020," Arun Menon, country business head, Philips Television, and Audio, TPV Technology informed Gizbot.

    When asked about launching smartphones in India, Menon replied, "We may but not right now." Adding to that, "We have a separate team for the smartphone business." It is also interesting to know that the company is planning to increase its offline presence in the country.

    Philips Introduces New Range of Audio Products In India

    Philips Audio has also launched a new range of audio products in India. These newly launched products will be available on all online and offline channels by the end of this year.

    The company has launched the TAPB603 Soundbar at Rs. 31,990. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and offers 300W power output. It has two HDMI inputs, one HDMI ARC out, Bluetooth, optical in/out and USB to select from. The new soundbar is priced at Rs. 31,990. Apart from that, Philips has launched Philips HTL3320 and HTL3310 at Rs. 20,990 and Rs. 18,990, respectively.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: philips
    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue