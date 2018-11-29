Philips Smart TVs First Impressions: Aims to be in top 5 Smart TV brands in India

Taiwan-based TPV Technology, which owns the brand and marketing licenses for Philips television and audio businesses globally, has launched a new range of Smart TVs in India. The new range of smart TVs will mark the foray of second innings of Philips in the Indian market and it will be available on via both online and offline channels.

The company has launched seven Smart LED TVs in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 22"Full HD LED. The new Philips TVs will fight the brands like Xiaomi, Kodak, TCL, Samsung, Sony, and LG in Indian TV market, which has changed a lot since Philips took a break from Indian TV space.

We were present at the launch event and got a chance to try our hands on the Philips Smart LED TVs. We tested the top-end variant of the new smart TVs for a brief period of time to find out what Philips has to offer in its second innings in India.

We also interacted with Arun Menon, business head for Philips-branded TVs and audio at TPV Technology to understand their view about the TV market in India in today's time.

The new range of Philips TVs starts with 22"Full HD LED and goes up to 65". Among the 7 new TVs, we tested the higher variant in detail to understand how Philips is differentiating its products from other existing brands.

65-inch flagship Smart TV First Impression

The newly launched 65-inch Smart LED TVs features 4K Ultra HD LED panel with a resolution of, 3840x2160 panel pixels. The pixel resolution accounts to 1100ppi pixel density for Ultra Resolution.

The display also comes with a resolution along with Micro Dimming technology.

The 65-inch TV comes with an ultra-slim frame with aluminum colored coated bezel and & stand which makes it quite appealing and premium.

'Ambilight' mode

But the most impressive thing about the newly launched Smart TV is it's its 3-sided 'Ambilight' mode which makes movies and games feel more immersive.

These intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast onscreen colors onto nearby walls and it can be changed to your preference.

With the 'Ambilight music mode' on, the Ambilight output will sync with the music converting your living room into a virtual sound and light show. Further, when you're not watching TV, there's even an indirect light mode to turn your set into a mood-setting lamp with any color you choose.

Micro Dimming and DTS HD technology

Another feature that we can highlight here is the Micro Dimming software which can help you to analyze the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly.

In addition to this, DTS HD optimizes sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialog.

Software

On the Software front, the new TV comes with Saphi SAPHI user interface which allows you to navigate and access content through a clear user-friendly icon-based menu

Saphi also offers access existing catalog of Smart TV apps and users can operate Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video easily.

However initially the company is providing only 23 apps in the Saphi OS, but there are more partnerships in the process.

Verdict

The newly launched Smart LED TVs by Philips and TPV technology has the potential to make big in the smart TV segment.

However, specifications not always translate to good real-time performance and that's what we are eager to find out. Stay tuned on Gizbot for a detailed review of Philps new Smart LED TVs.

Meanwhile, we also got to know that the company aims to be among the top five brands in India by 2020.

"Initially it is more to set up the channel and the network ready for future and once we are ready with that we will be gain back our shares," Arun Menon, business head for Philips-branded TVs and audio at TPV Technology India regarding the company's future plans.

He said, "Philips is one which has very strong resonance with the consumers and now we are confident that by 2020 we will be in top five brands and we are looking at 6-8 percent market share by the end of the same period."

"Today we have launched seven products and by the end of 2019 we will have 20- 22 TVs," he said. Adding that we will be focussing on large sizes of the TVs.