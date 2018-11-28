ENGLISH

Philips launches 7 Smart LED TVS in India, find out price and specifications

Philips 4K TVs (6100/ 6700 series) are also equipped with HDR Plus (High Dynamic Range Plus).

By

    After almost a gap of one year, Philips and its official brand license partner TPV Technology has announced the launch of seven new models of Smart LED TVs in India on Wednesday.

    Philips launches 7 Smart LED TVS in India, find out price

     

    The Philips television range will be available with variants across 22" to 65".

    "There is a strategic plan to regain market share in India by growing our existing, strong sales and distribution network in audio that will cater to televisions also. We will realign and expand our service network to ensure best in class service experience for the Indian consumer," Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said.

    The 65" 65PUT6703S/94 the largest screen in the range available, is fully equipped with 3-sided Amblight, which makes movies and games feel more immersive and beyond the screen.

    It also has Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast onscreen colors onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting making the screen feel bigger than it is. With the 'Ambilight music mode' on, the Ambilight output will sync with the music converting your living room into a virtual sound and light show.

    Jordan Oh, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. "TPV Technology has always believed in best in class product innovation and design. Through our partnership with Philips, we are happy to introduce the new series of LED TVs in India. We are dedicated to providing a wide range of cutting-edge display experience, ultra slim screens and a simpler and more intuitive user interface (Saphi) which will make television viewing a delight for our customers".

    Philips 4K TVs (6100/ 6700 series) are also equipped with HDR Plus (High Dynamic Range Plus). The smart TV range also has come features like SAPHI, an intuitive operating system curated to make the Philips Smart TV (5800/ 6100/6700 series) a real pleasure by allowing ease of navigation and access to content through a clear user-friendly icon-based menu.

     

    Furthermore, the newly launched range will be available on both online and offline channels.

    Read More About: philips home entertainment smart tvs
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
