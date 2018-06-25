Portronics launches Harmonics Capsule – Micro Bluetooth In-Ear Headphone

Portronics, which is an emerging portable digital product brand, has launched Harmonics Capsule - a wireless In-Ear Headphone. The headphones can also be used for making/receiving calls. Harmonics Capsule is portable single ear Bluetooth headphone that can play music and also receive/make calls with the built-in microphone. This mini wireless headphone comes with Acoustic Echo Reduction technology and Noise Cancellation technology for blocking external noise.

The wireless headphones are apt for all kind of activities claims the company. The Harmonics Capsule is mini Bluetooth headphone with 2.5 cm length and 5.2 grams of weight. It is compatible with all the devices that are running on Bluetooth including smartphones and tablets.

The company claims that the headphones have a connectivity range of 33 ft and can be paired with two devices simultaneously without any issues. However, we will like to get our hands on the device so that we can review the device and verify all the claims made by the company.

Portronics Harmonics Capsule provides around 3-hours talk/playtime with up to 80 hours of standby on a single charge. Harmonics Capsule comes with 40mAh rechargeable battery with charging time of 1-2 hours. The device ships with the charging cable inside the box.

Pricing and Availability:

Portronics Harmonics Capsule is available at Rs. 1299 and is available on all leading online and offline stores.

Also, previously the company had introduced its new Bluetooth headphone named Muffs L. The Muffs L is the company's latest addition to its already existing series of on-ear Bluetooth headphone called Muffs. Portronics Muffs L is a decent pair of Bluetooth headphones which brings a combination of clear sound, comfortable fit, and easy portability. The speakers come with a built-in microphone and ear-pad mounted music and call controls. The Muffs L consumes less power and can be used for prolonged hours with one single charge, claims the company. The Muffs L Bluetooth speaker gives 14+ hours of playback and 20+ hours of talk-time in a single charge, read the complete story here.