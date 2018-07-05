ENGLISH

Portronics Launches “Harmonics Talky II” Mini Bluetooth earbuds priced at Rs.1499

Portronics Harmonics Talky II is available at a price-point of INR 1499 and is available on leading online and offline stores.

    Portronics, a portable digital products brand has recently launched "Harmonics Talky II" - a tiny in-ear Mini Bluetooth Earbud. The earbud comes which is used for both storage and charging. The earbud and the smart case both have inbuilt rechargeable batteries.

    Portronics Launches “Harmonics Talky II” Mini Bluetooth earbuds

    Portronics Harmonics Talky II can be used for making or receiving phone calls via Bluetooth enabled smartphones along with listening music from the paired smartphones. The wireless earbud has 8 mm magnetic speaker with Acoustic Echo Reduction technology and Enhanced Noise Cancellation technology to reduce the noise during playbacks.

    The earbuds make use of Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. It can instantly connect with the devices and has a connectivity range of up to 10 m / 33-feet range. Harmonics Talky II can connect with two devices simultaneously with ease, claims the company. However, we would like to get out hands on the device before we can verify all the claims.

    The earbud is small in size and is lightweight with comfortable grip for a user's ears. The earbud measures at 18 mm length and 4 grams of weight making it easy to carry. The earbud is made out of ABS plastic and is available in three sizes suitable for different ear shapes or sizes. The Portronics "Harmonics Talky II" has IPX2 rating sweat proof standards. This should make the device resilient to sweat damage.

    The Portronics Talky II provides a 4-hours talk/playtime with 20 hours of standby on a single charge. Talky II has 60mAh inbuilt rechargeable battery which has a charging time of 2 hours and a playback time of up to 4 hours. The smart charging/carry case also has an inbuilt battery of 200mAh which can be charged completely in 3-4 hours and can charge Talky II earbud up to 2-3 times.

    Pricing and Availability:

    Portronics Harmonics Talky II is available at a price-point of INR 1499 and is available on leading online and offline stores.

    Also, Portronics has recently Harmonics Capsule - a wireless In-Ear Headphone. The headphones can also be used for making/receiving calls. Harmonics Capsule is portable single ear Bluetooth headphone that can play music and also receive/make calls with the built-in microphone, read the complete story here.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
