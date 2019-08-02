Just In
PTron Launches ZAP Neckband Earphones With 22 Hours Playback
PTron, a mobile accessories brand has introduced it's latest - ZAP neckband earphones for the Indian consumers. The company claims that the device is capable of delivering the longest playtime and talk-time.
According to the company, the newly launched PTron ZAP can offer up to 22 hours of music playtime and up to 18 hours of talk-time. Bluetooth earphones, in general, can be used for 4-6 hours a day, while the Zap needs to be charged only once in 4-5 days.
The company also claims that PTron is the only brand in India to offer the longest playtime in Bluetooth earphones category at a price under Rs 2,000.
As far as the specifications are concerned, the PTron ZAP comes with Bluetooth v5.0 technology, 10mm speaker. The wireless neckband also comes with a manufacturing warranty of one year.
The earphones are equipped with a 400mAh battery which is capable of delivering the aforementioned battery life in a single charge of four hours. Apart from that, PTron also claims a standby battery life of 400 hours.
When you are not using the neckband, then it can rest well on your shoulder, thanks to the magnetic earbuds. The in-built microphone allows you to receive hands-free calls and the multi-functional button lets you to change volume, play/pause music, and accept or reject calls.
The headphones will be available in black colour option for Rs 1,999. The official website of PTron is also offering a discount of 15 per cent on online payments and free shipping and no COD charges.
