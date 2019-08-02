ENGLISH

    PTron Launches ZAP Neckband Earphones With 22 Hours Playback

    By
    |

    PTron, a mobile accessories brand has introduced it's latest - ZAP neckband earphones for the Indian consumers. The company claims that the device is capable of delivering the longest playtime and talk-time.

    PTron Launches ZAP Neckband Earphones With 22 Hours Playback

     

    According to the company, the newly launched PTron ZAP can offer up to 22 hours of music playtime and up to 18 hours of talk-time. Bluetooth earphones, in general, can be used for 4-6 hours a day, while the Zap needs to be charged only once in 4-5 days.

    The company also claims that PTron is the only brand in India to offer the longest playtime in Bluetooth earphones category at a price under Rs 2,000.

    As far as the specifications are concerned, the PTron ZAP comes with Bluetooth v5.0 technology, 10mm speaker. The wireless neckband also comes with a manufacturing warranty of one year.

    The earphones are equipped with a 400mAh battery which is capable of delivering the aforementioned battery life in a single charge of four hours. Apart from that, PTron also claims a standby battery life of 400 hours.

    When you are not using the neckband, then it can rest well on your shoulder, thanks to the magnetic earbuds. The in-built microphone allows you to receive hands-free calls and the multi-functional button lets you to change volume, play/pause music, and accept or reject calls.

    The headphones will be available in black colour option for Rs 1,999. The official website of PTron is also offering a discount of 15 per cent on online payments and free shipping and no COD charges.

     
    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
