PTron Spunk wireless earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 rating officially launched

PTron has launched yet another pair of affordable Bluetooth headphones in India. This time around, the company has come up with a super techy product, which offers premium features at a budget price tag. The PTrons Spunk are the latest and the most affordable truly wireless earphones from the company with trend-setting features.
PTron Spunk price and availability
The PTron Spunk will be available in India from the 12th of December via Flipkart, n PTron.in, LatestOne.com for Rs 2,999. The wireless earphones come with 6 months of warranty.
PTron Spunk features
The PTron Spunk comprises of dual truely wireless earbuds with a carry-case, which also doubles as the power bank for the earbuds. The PTron Spunk is based on the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which offers high-quality audio streaming with less power consumption.
The earphones are IPX5 certified against water and dust resistance, which is an added advantage for those who use headsets while jogging and exercising.
Both earbuds carry-in a 70 mAh battery (total of 140 mAh), which can offer up to 4 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The charging cradle comes with a 500 mAh battery, which can potentially charge the earbuds up to 3 times on a single charge. These earbuds offer a staggering 160 hours of standby time.
As the earbuds are based on Bluetooth technology, individual earbuds can be connected to an individual device or can be used with a single device with stereo sound effect. These earphones also come with Hi-Fi stereo 4D sound with external sound reduction.
Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO of PTron said
The product quality, look, and features of Spunk showcases the technological capabilities of PTron’s R&D team which has been the backbone of our core strengths. PTron will continue to develop and offer such futuristic products at affordable prices challenging the high-end brands.
PTron Spunk Specifications
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0
- Waterproof: IPX5 Level
- Power Case Capacity: 500mAh
- Standby Time: ≥160 hours
- Talk Time: Up to 4 hours
- Bluetooth Transmission Range: Up to 10M (Open space)
- Frequency Range: 2.4GHz ISM (2402-2480MHz)
- Distortion: <0.1%
- Battery: 3.7V Li-Polymer
- Battery Capacity: 140mAh (70mAh in each earbud)
- Charging Time: 1.5 hours
- Charging Port: Micro USB
- Supported Audio Protocols: HFP1.6, HSP1.1, A2DP1.2, A2DP, AVRCP1.5, SPP1.0, PBAP1.0