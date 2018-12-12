PTron InTunes Bluetooth Headset review: Go for the style

Specifications

Bluetooth : v4.2+EDR

Sensitivity : 105±3dB

Speaker Size : (DRIVER UNIT) 14.2mm

Speaker Impedance : 32Ω

Speaker Fequency Range : 20Hz-20KHz

Mic Sensitivity : -42±3dB

Mic Impedance : 2.2K

Transmission Range : Up to 10M

Stand by Time : 100 Hours

Working Time : 2.5 Hours

Battery Capacity : 70mAh

Charging Time : 1 Hour

Charge Input Voltage : DC 5V

Design

One of the highlights of the PTron InTunes headset is the design. These earphones offer a premium look with a metal construction with around the neck design, which offers a jewelry-like feel.

The headsets are light in weight, and we did not notice any irritation while wearing the headset for an extended period of time. The micro USB port comes with a latch, which will protect the port sweat and water.

The earphone does offer a set of in-line controllers, where users can control volume, change tracks, and answer calls using the menu and the volume button. The built-in LED light helps to showcase the condition of the earphone. While charging, the LED will be in red and the LED turn to blue color when it is completely charged.

The earphone also comes with magnetic property, where the earbuds attach to one another to make a closed loop. However, the magnets are not that strong, and they often get separated while jogging.

Overall, we were happy with the overall design and the form factor of the PTron InTunes, especially considering the price tag.

Our experience with PTron InTunes

We have been using the PTron InTunes headset from the last few days as a daily driver earphone, and here is our impression about the same.

The earbuds are designed similar to the Apple Earpods, which makes it comfortable to wear for an extended period. However, we would have liked to see an in-ear style design, which offers more snug fit, especially while exercising and jogging.

Coming to the audio quality, the PTron InTunes headset gets pretty loud with a right amount of clarity with respect to mids and vocals. The bass in the PTron InTunes is manageable, and people who are looking for a non-bass heavy earphone will like the sound output from these headsets.

We had no issues with the connectivity, and even the cellular reception was on point, where we could clearly hear the voice of the person on the other side of the call.

Battery life

The earphones take around an hour to charge from 0 to 100% using a standard micro USB charge. The company claims that the battery on the PTron InTunes will last up to 2.5 to 3 hours, and we noticed a similar battery backup.

Verdict

The key takeaway from the PTron InTunes headset is the design. The sound profile is medium, and we did not expect much, especially at the price point.

We felt that the battery life of the PTron InTunes is on a lower side, which offers 2.5 to 3 hours of continues music playback on a single charge. So, an avid user has to charge the PTron InTunes at least twice/thrice a day.

If you are looking for a super affordable wireless Bluetooth earphones with a trendy looking design, then the PTron InTunes ticks all the boxes as mentioned above. If you are looking for wireless earphones with extended battery life, then the PTron InTunes might not serve your purpose.