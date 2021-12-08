Razer Phone Cooler Chroma To Keep Your Phone Cool And Colorful News oi-Vivek

Razer has launched a new smartphone accessory -- the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, designed to work with both Android and iOS devices. The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma servers as an active cooling solution and also adds RGB lighting to the back of the smartphone.

Tailormade For Apple iPhone

Though the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma will work with both Android and iOS devices, it is designed to work best when attached to an iPhone. The Cooler Chroma is a MagSafe certified charger and can attach to an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series of smartphones using magnets.

When it comes to Android devices, it comes with a clip-on, which needs to be attached to an Android device to keep the cooler in place. According to the company, the cooler uses advanced cooling technology with electronic Peltier cooling tile with the heat sink. On top of that, it also has a seven-blade fan design with support for maximum airflow and minimum noise.

Do note that, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is not a battery-operated device. It needs to be powered using a USB Type-C cable. The product does come with a 1.5-meter USB Type-C to Type-C cable. However, you need to get a power adapter of your own.

The RGB lighting on the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is powered by 12RGB LED lights, capable of offering 16.8 million colors. The fan is capable of operating at 6400rpm with a max 30dB noise profile. The fan connects to a phone using Bluetooth, where, users can control the various aspects of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma.

Pricing And Availability

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma costs $59.99 in the USA. For the asking price, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma seems like a great offering, especially for heavy smartphone gamers. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma in India.

Do note that, there are several similarly functional products in the market. However, this is the first smartphone cooler that supports MagSafe, making it a great smartphone cooler for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India