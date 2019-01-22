Razer Phone 2 listed on Amazon India for Rs. 99,999

Razer Phone 2 was announced in October 2018. It is the successor to the first generation Razer Phone. It comes with advanced and improved features than ever before. While the previous launch didn't make its way to the Indian market, it looks like the company is gearing up to bring this gaming smartphone to the Indian market.

Well, we say so as the Razer Phone 2 has been listed on Amazon India by a seller for a hefty pricing of Rs. 99,999. The listing shows that it is an unlocked gaming smartphone and it is up for sale as well.

However, this is not an official listing and we cannot be sure if the smartphone will be launched in India anytime soon. But given that Asus and ZTE have brought their gaming smartphones to the Indian market, we can expect Razer to have also decided to do the same with its second-generation gaming smartphone.

Razer Phone 2 specifications

On the specifications front, the Razer Phone 2 bestows a 5.72-inch Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of a 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm processor. This 64-bit processor is paired with Adreno 630 GPU and Vapor Chamber Cooling technology to prevent overheating. There is 8GB RAM and 64GB UFS storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, there is a dual camera module with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.75 wide-angle lens, Dual PDAF and OIS and a 12MP secondary sensor (a telephoto lens) with f/2.6 aperture and dual tone LED flash. The device flaunts an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP67 water resistance, front-facing stereo speakers with dual amplifiers, Dolby Atmos, 24-bit DAC Audio Adapter and more.

The connectivity aspects of this smartphone are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port, NFC and Bluetooth 5. The device gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging and wireless charging capabilities.