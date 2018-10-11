ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Razer Phone 2 with 120Hz display officially launched for Rs 60,000

Razer Phone 2 supports fast charging and wireless charging

By

Related Articles

    Razer has officially announced the successor to the original Razer Phone, aka, the Razer Phone 2 with a new design, improved specifications and more. The overall design of the Razer Phone 2 is similar to the Razer Phone with some minor design changes, which helps to differentiate the newer and the latter model.

    Razer Phone 2 price and availability

    The Razer Phone 2 will be available for order in the US, Canada, and the UK from 11th of October. The smartphone will be available in Mirror and Satin versions for $799 (Rs 60,000). As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Razer Phone 2 in India.

    Razer Phone 2 unique features

     

    • 5.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate
    • IP67 water resistant
    • 8 GB RAM
    • Dual front stereo speaker setup
    • 4000 mAh battery

     

    Razer Phone 2 features and specifications

    The Razer Phone 2 come with a 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a peak brightness of 645 nits.

    Like most of the flagship smartphones launched in 2018, the Razer Phone 2 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot to expand storage up to 2TB. The phone comes with Vapor Chamber Cooling to reduce the heat.


    The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture (optically stabilised) and a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture to offer 2x optical zoom and bokeh effect. The device does have an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The primary camera setup can record 4K videos, whereas the video recording capabilities of the selfie camera are limited to 1080p @ 60fps.

    The Razer Phone 2 does support 4G LTE and VoLTE with Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5.0 GHz), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone does have a 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ via USB type C port. In addition to fast charging, the device now supports wireless charging. Just like the original Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 lacks a dedicated headphone jack. The phone does support Dolby Atmos on front-facing stereo speakers with Dual amplifiers and also comes with a 24-bit DAC Audio Adapter.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 10:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue