Razer Phone 2 with 120Hz display officially launched for Rs 60,000

Razer Phone 2 price and availability

The Razer Phone 2 will be available for order in the US, Canada, and the UK from 11th of October. The smartphone will be available in Mirror and Satin versions for $799 (Rs 60,000). As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Razer Phone 2 in India.

Razer Phone 2 unique features

5.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate

IP67 water resistant

8 GB RAM

Dual front stereo speaker setup

4000 mAh battery

Razer Phone 2 features and specifications

The Razer Phone 2 come with a 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a peak brightness of 645 nits.

Like most of the flagship smartphones launched in 2018, the Razer Phone 2 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot to expand storage up to 2TB. The phone comes with Vapor Chamber Cooling to reduce the heat.



The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture (optically stabilised) and a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture to offer 2x optical zoom and bokeh effect. The device does have an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The primary camera setup can record 4K videos, whereas the video recording capabilities of the selfie camera are limited to 1080p @ 60fps.

The Razer Phone 2 does support 4G LTE and VoLTE with Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5.0 GHz), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone does have a 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ via USB type C port. In addition to fast charging, the device now supports wireless charging. Just like the original Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 lacks a dedicated headphone jack. The phone does support Dolby Atmos on front-facing stereo speakers with Dual amplifiers and also comes with a 24-bit DAC Audio Adapter.