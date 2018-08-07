Razer Phone 2 expected to be launched by the end 2018 in China

Razer, a popular gaming hardware company has forayed into the smartphone segment by introducing its first gaming smartphone aimed at the gamers a few time ago. Recently, the CEO of the company has also acknowledged that the company is working towards releasing its smartphone for the Indian market as soon as possible. The information was shared via a tweet. With the company's introduction of the first gaming smartphone, it became a trend of such phones over a period of past six months. Now, it is being said that the Razer Phone 2 is in under development and will be released for the users in China by the end of this year.

Razer's Global VP Chen Xioping had revealed this information at the ChinaJoy 2018 expo held in Shanghai. According to him, the company will be releasing its improved and upgraded version of the next Razer Phone soon for the users.

Chen, however, didn't reveal any specific information related to the device such as the features and specifications. Also, Chen had not mentioned any details on what could be the name of the device even though everyone is already calling the next-gen Razer phone as Razer Phone 2. However, Chen did mention that the second-gen Razer phone will be backed by the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm.

There is currently no information available as to which flagship Snapdragon SoC will the company use to power the smartphone. It could be either the Snapdragon 845 SoC which seems to be the first choice of the company or it could also be the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Snapdragon SoC is based on 7mm technology and is expected to be available by later this year.

The information related to the second-gen Razer phone is limited to the aforementioned details apart from the fact that the company will market the phone as a gaming device. It would be interesting though to see what all new innovation and technology will the Razer Phone's successor will feature.

The current version of the Razer Phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and is eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo. Razer Phone is powered by a humongous 4000 mAh battery that supports Quick charge technology.