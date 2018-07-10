Razer Phone will launch in India: CEO of Razer

The Razer Phone is the first smartphone from the gaming PC maker with gaming-centric features might soon be available in India. According to a tweet, the CEO of the company has confirmed that the company is working to launch the smartphone in India as soon as possible.

The background story

When a blogger named Ershad Kaleebullah made a tweet about the USB type C to 3.5 mm headphone jack that comes in the retail package of the Razer Phone and how it is better than the normal dongle found on the most of the smartphone and he also said that he needs it asap (Indians). To this chat, CEO of Razer, Min-Liang Tan has commented that the company is working on to launch the Razer Phone in India.

Working on getting the Razer Phone to India! — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) July 8, 2018

As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Razer Phone. However, considering the US pricing ($699) the smartphone is most likely to cost Rs 45,000. However, as the smartphone is running on a year old chipset, the company might surprise the Indian audience by launching the Razer Phone anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

Razer Phone specifications

The smartphone has a premium 5.7-inch QHD IGZO display with 120Hz refresh rate offering a resolution of 2560 x 1440px with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 8GB RAM. It offers 64GB storage that's expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo) and is backed by a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge technology.

As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 12MP main camera with f1.75 wide angle lens, 2x telephoto zoom and dual LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP front-snapper with f2.0 wide angle lens. Connectivity options on the Razer Phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, 4G, and 3G. It measures 158.5x77.7x8mm and weighs 197 grams.

The smartphone wa recently updated to Android 8.1 Oreo and is also expected to receive Android P update in the near future.