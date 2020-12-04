Realme Buds Air 2 Gets FCC Certification Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Realme is working on a new pair of truly wireless earbuds that could see the light of the day sometime soon. Well, the talk is about the Realme Buds Air 2, which could be the sequel to the original Realme Buds Air. Eventually, the upcoming model is believed to bring in a slew of improvements in terms of both design and sound.

Realme Buds Air 2 FCC Listing

Now, this upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds from Realme has been spotted receiving the FCC certification. The certification image reveals some key aspects of the accessory including its oval shape and the presence of a 400mAh battery powering the charging case. Unfortunately, other details pertaining to the alleged Realme Buds Air 2 are not known for now.

From the image leaked by the certification listing, it looks like the earbuds will sport an in-ear design and it is expected to feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Given that it has been certified by the FCC, we can expect the Realme Buds Air 2 to be launched sometime soon.

Previous Realme Truly Wireless Earbuds

Realme is one of the smartphone brands to have announced a slew of truly wireless earbuds. The company's existing TWS earbuds include the Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Air and Realme Buds Air Neo. The latest offering from the company is the Buds Pro that features the power-efficient S1 chip supporting active noise cancellation of up to 35dB.

The Realme Buds Air Pro weighs in at just 5 grams and features a cobble design along with silicone ear tips for a comfortable and secure fit. There is 94ms super-low latency for gaming. Also, it comes with a transparency mode that lets uses listen to ambient sound in just a single click. While in calls, the dual-mic noise cancellation comes to play.

The Realme Buds Air Pro features Bluetooth 5.0, 10mm bass boost drivers, and up to 25 hours of battery life. There is a USB Type-C port with fast-charging support that can charge it from 0 to 100% in just one hour.

Best Mobiles in India