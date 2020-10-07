Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Buds Air Pro and the Buds Wireless Pro have been launched in India. Both earphones offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), super-low latency, and much more. The Realme Buds Air Pro comes with silicon ear-tips, whereas the Buds Wireless Pro has a neckband-style design. In addition, the company has also introduced the smartphone Realme 7i, a 55-inch 4K TV, N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, and more.

Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Price In India And Sale Date

The price of the Realme Buds Air Pro has been set at Rs. Rs 4,999. However, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 500 as a special Diwali sale offer. It will go for the first sale on October 16 via Realme.com, Flipkart and it will be sold in Rock Black and Soul White color options.

Coming to the Realme Buds Wireless Pro will also go for the first sale on October 16 and it is priced at Rs. 3,999. There is a discount of Rs. 1,000 and it comes in Disco Green and Party Yellow color options. However, the earphones will be available for purchase via Amazon and Realme.com.

Realme Buds Air Pro Features

Starting with the Buds Air Pro, it has a 10mm dynamic drivers and comes with the S1 chip. It is the Realme's first true wireless earphones with an active noise cancellation feature. The earphones claim to offer a maximum noise reduction of 35dB. It also comes with transparency mode which offers ambient sound in one-click.

It supports Bluetooth 5 for connectivity and also the dual-microphone for ANC and voice calls. It offers up to 25 hours of usage while ANC off and lasts up to 20 hours with ANC on. Other features of the Realme Buds Air Pro include 94ms low latency mode, fast charging, touch controls. It is IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance. The Realme Buds Air Pro also comes with fast charging support that takes only one hour to charge 100 percent.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro Features

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro also supports active noise cancellation, transparency mode, low latency mode, IPX4 water resistance. However, it features a 13.6mm dynamic drivers and offers up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. Further, the neckband-style earphones support the LDAC Bluetooth codec.

