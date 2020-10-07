Realme 7i With 64MP Quad-Camera Launched In India; Ups Competition In Affordable Segment News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme 7i has officially arrived in India after debuting in the Indonesian market last month. The smartphone joins the Relme 7 series along with the Pro edition. The Realme 7i falls in the budget segment and offers some premium features like a 64MP primary camera and more. The phone will begin shipping shortly via online retailers.

Realme 7i Price, Availablity

The new Realme 7i is available in two storage variants and will cost you Rs. 11,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 128GB storage option. The new smartphone will ship in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colors options starting from October 16 via Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

Realme 7i Specifications, Features

The Realme 7i flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ display. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1600p resolution and sports a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner. Realme has included a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth macro shooter, and a 2MP B/W sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP lens in the punch-hole cutout.

The Realme 7i draws power from the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. Like all Realme smartphones, the new 7i runs Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Other details include a dual SIM setup with 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also, the Realme 7i is fueled by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The new smartphone measures 164.1mm x 75.5mm x 8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

Realme 7i Ups Competition

The price tag of the new Realme 7i aggressively pushes the phone in the affordable segment. This further ups the competition against several Xiaomi devices, including the Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and so on. The company is highlighting the 64MP quad-camera setup, which is unique to the Realme 7i in this price segment. From the looks of it, there's going to be some tough competition in the affordable range now.

