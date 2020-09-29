Realme 7i India Launch Confirmed For October 7; To Debut Alongside Realme 7 Pro Special Edition News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 7 is the latest affordable smartphone series in India which debuted earlier this month. Off late, there have been speculations regarding the Realme 7i launch in the country. The device has already gone official in the international market and now has finally got its official launch date for the Indian market as well. An official page for the launch has gone live which also confirms the arrival of a new Realme 7 Pro model.

Realme 7i India Launch Details

The Realme 7i is confirmed to launch on October 7 in India. The launch date has been confirmed via the company's official website. In addition to this device, the company will also be launching some other products including a 55-inch SLED 4K smart TV and the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather special edition variant. It is worth mentioning that the company will be hosting the launch event starting at 12.30 pm on the aforementioned date.

Realme 7i Key Features And Specifications

The Realme 7i is an affordable smartphone which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device also has a storage expansion provision via microSD card. In terms of software, the device makes use of Android 10 OS which is wrapped under Realme UI skin.

The smartphone has a quad-rear camera setup which features a 64MP primary sensor. The main lens is clubbed with an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP black and white sensor, and another 2MP macro sensor. The selfies are clicked by a 16MP snapper upfront which is packed inside a punch-hole.

The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. While the display has a standard HD+ resolution, it still delivers a higher 90Hz refresh rate. For securities, the device relies on a fingerprint scanner at the rear panel along with the standard Pin, Password, and Face Unlock. It has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3.5m headphone jack. The device gets its backup via a 5,000 mAh battery that takes charge over a USB Type-C port.

