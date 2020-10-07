Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch First Impressions: Bezel-Less Design & Immersive 4K HDR10+ Display

What is SLED?

‘SLED' is touted as a new display technology co-developed by Realme and John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution). SLED adopts SPD technology for TV blacklight to improve on color gamut and to reduce eye-strain by limiting the emission of low blue light rays from the TV panel. Instead of using a conventional blue backlight which is then turned into white, the SLED panel uses RGB lighting to achieve a more notable wider color gamut and at the same time reduces the harmful effects of blue light.

We did not have a QLED unit to compare the new SLED panel's color reproduction; however, we did find it producing vibrant colors and better contrast than most of the sub-45K 4K smart TVs we have tested in the past few months. Realme claims that the new TV reaches up to 108% NTSC on the color gamut scale. We did watch some shows on Netflix and some animated movies and found colors to be vibrant and blacks deeper. The 4K content seemed crisp and immersive on the new Realme 55-inch smart TV.

The 55-inch smart TV has standard 178 ° viewing angles and supports HDR10+and HLG formats; however, it lacks support for Dolby Vision. The smart TV also has a rather low peak brightness level of just 350 nits, which seems rather surprising as we have tested some sub-35K 55-inch smart TVs which touch 400 nits and offer brighter image/video quality in well-lit surroundings.

To compensate the loss, the Smart TV comes equipped with the Realme's signature Chroma Boost Picture Engine technology that's known for making colors more vibrant. Last but not the least, the smart TV has seven different picture modes to let you customize the picture quality as per convenience.

Design And Audio

The Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch comes with a bezel-less front. The borders around the screen are barely visible (9.5mm) even from a short distance thus giving the smart TV an impressive 94.6% screen-to-body ratio. The build quality is good, even better than Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs but a tad lower than what OnePlus offers at a slightly premium price-point.

I am glad Realme offers a metal stand and even a wall-mount stand in the box at free-of-cost. Other manufacturers should also start giving away both the stands in the box at no additional cost. Overall, the new Realme TV is one of the nicest looking sub-45k 55-inch smart TV in the market.

As far as audio is concerned, the big-screen TV comes equipped with 24W Quad stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio. The two sets of speakers are located at the bottom of the Realme Smart TV and produce are loud and clear audio. We will talk more about the audio performance of the Realme smart TV in our comprehensive review.

Hardware, Software, And Connectivity

The Realme 55-inch 4K SLED Smart TV is powered by a 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor. The chipset is aided by a Mali-470 MP3 GPU and 16GB onboard storage. The smart TV runs on Android 9 and supports all popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Sony LIV, etc. It has a built-in Chromecast and comes with Google Assistant support.

As far as connectivity ports are concerned, the smart TV has 2x HDMI ports, 1x HDMI (ARC) port, 2xUSB ports, AV port, Tuner, ANT, LAN, and headphone output. For wireless connections, the Realme's 55-inch smart TV supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi standards, infrared and Bluetooth 5.0.

The smart TV ships with a standard smart TV remote control that offers quick buttons for YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. The remote controller also has a built-in microphone and a dedicated key to invoke Google Assistant.

Should You Buy The Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch?

The Realme 55-inch 4K SLED Smart TV seems like an exciting new addition to the sub-50K Smart TV market in India. The new Realme TV has spiced up the competition in the 55-inch Smart TV category and Xiaomi should be worried about it. The 55-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs. 42,999 but the company has announced an introductory price of Rs. 39,999 on its first sale.

As far as warranty is concerned, Realme mentions that it will offer a one-year warranty plus one more year screen warranty for Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55. We will be testing the new Realme smart TV in detail in the coming week to give you our detailed review.