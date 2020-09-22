Just In
Realme 7i Colors, Storage Options Revealed; Hints Imminent Launch
Realme recently unveiled the Narzo 20 series in the country. Now, it seems the company is all set to introduce the Realme 7i which was launched in Indonesia last week. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. As per tipster Himanshu, the Realme 7i India launch will take place in October. Further, he has revealed the storage and color options of the handset for the Indian market.
According to the information, the handset will be available in the country in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue color options. It will come in two storage configurations including a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. However, the handset comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options in Indonesia and it is offered a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with a price tag of Rp 3,099,000, which would roughly translate to Rs. 15,372.
Realme 7i: Specifications
The Realme 7i has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout design at the top-left corner. It also offers a resolution of 1,600 X 720 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The native storage can be expanded via a microSD card and the phone runs on Android 10 OS with Realme UI 1.0 custom skin on top.
The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology. For imaging, the Realme 7i features a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, the phone flaunts a 16MP shooter for selfies and videos.
The handset also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for security measures. Other aspects of the device include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.
